Kane Watson, 30, is described as white, 6ft 3in, of broad build, with short brown hair and a short, dark beard.

As well as the Hastings area, he is known to have links to Bexhill, Eastbourne, Brighton and Kent, police said.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 75 of 16/02.

Kane Watson. Picture: Sussex Police SUS-210306-165811001