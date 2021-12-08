Police investigating Eastbourne assault release picture of man

The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Saturday, October 30 when a man was seen urinating in the garden of the victim’s home in Cavendish Place, said Sussex Police.

The victim, a 44-year-old, went outside to record the incident on his phone when the suspect took the device and hit him in the face, causing an injury which required hospital treatment, said police.

Investigating officers believe the man pictured could help with their enquiries.

Police investigating an assault in Eastbourne are looking to speak to this man, who they believe could help with enquiries. SUS-210812-164445001

They describe him as having several tattoos on his neck and face.