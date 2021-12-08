Police investigating Eastbourne assault release picture of man
Police investigating an assault in Eastbourne in which the victim was hit in the face with a mobile phone want to talk to the man pictured.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 4:51 pm
The incident happened at around 9.30pm on Saturday, October 30 when a man was seen urinating in the garden of the victim’s home in Cavendish Place, said Sussex Police.
The victim, a 44-year-old, went outside to record the incident on his phone when the suspect took the device and hit him in the face, causing an injury which required hospital treatment, said police.
Investigating officers believe the man pictured could help with their enquiries.
They describe him as having several tattoos on his neck and face.
Anyone who recognises him or who has any other information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial number 1317 of 30/10.