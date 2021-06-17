PICTURES: Investigation after suspected stabbing on Eastbourne beach
Police are investigating after an incident on a beach on Eastbourne seafront last night. No details have been released as yet by Sussex Police but emergency services including the air ambulance were called to a beach between the pier and the bandstand at around 6pm last night (Wednesday). Parts of the beach were cordoned off by detectives. Passers by said they believed a person had been stabbed.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 10:08 am
Updated
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 10:10 am
