The air ambulance landed on the beach on Eastbourne seafront. Photo by John Hesse

PICTURES: Investigation after suspected stabbing on Eastbourne beach

Police are investigating after an incident on a beach on Eastbourne seafront last night. No details have been released as yet by Sussex Police but emergency services including the air ambulance were called to a beach between the pier and the bandstand at around 6pm last night (Wednesday). Parts of the beach were cordoned off by detectives. Passers by said they believed a person had been stabbed.

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 10:08 am
Updated Thursday, 17th June 2021, 10:10 am

1.

Detectives look for clues after the incident

Buy photo

2.

Parts of the beach were cordoned off for several hours

Buy photo

3.

The incident happened between the pier and Bandstand

Buy photo

4.

Police guarded the scene for several hours

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3