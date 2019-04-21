Person ‘seriously injured’ in Larkspur Drive incident

Police are investigating after a person was seriously injured in an incident in Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne, on Saturday evening (April 20).

Officers were sent to a collision between a car and a scooter at 6.13pm.

Police on scene in Larkspur Drive, Eastbourne. Photo by Dan Jessup SUS-190421-091806001

Emergency services including an air ambulance rushed to the scene where the scooter driver was seriously injured.

According to police, the driver of the car failed to stop after the crash.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said in a statement this morning (April 21), “The rider of the scooter was taken to hospital where he’s described as stable having suffered serious but not life threatening injuries.

An air ambulance was sent to the scene SUS-190421-092008001

“The driver of the car failed to stop at the scene. Due to the circumstances this is being investigated as a crime by detectives.

“Any witnesses to the incident are urged to contact Sussex Police with the reference Operation Foxmere.”

Contact Sussex Police online at www.sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Foxmere.

All photos by Dan Jessup.