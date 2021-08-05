Off-road bikes seized in Hailsham
A number of off-road bikes were seized by police in Hailsham after reports of anti-social and dangerous driving.
The incident happened on Tuesday, August 3, according to police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Off-road bikes were seized on Tuesday afternoon in Hailsham after officers from your local neighbourhood policing team responded to calls from local residents in the area of off-road bikes being driven in an anti-social and dangerous manner.
“A Section 59 warning is first issued where a rider/driver drives in an anti-social manner and can result in a warning on the first occasion and is given to the driver and put on the vehicle.
“If they do it again then the vehicle can be seized – Section 165 – and only released when a fine is paid.
“Anti-social driving will not be tolerated and we ask residents to continue reporting incidents to us online or to Operation Crackdown.
“All reports provide a vital oversight of when and where anti-social driving incidents are taking place, assisting in the long-term operational strategy of colleagues within Sussex Police, Sussex Safer Roads Partnership and your local teams.”