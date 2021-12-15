New inquest ordered more than 30 years after Eastbourne student’s death
A new inquest has been ordered into the death of a woman whose body was found on the Downs more than 30 years ago.
Jessie Earl went missing in Eastbourne in 1980 when she was 22. Her remains were found in dense scrubland at Beachy Head nine years later.
The original inquest into the student’s death recorded an open verdict.
Ms Earl’s parents John and Valerie had applied to the Attorney General Suella Braverman QC MP to refer the matter to the High Court to officially quash the open verdict and order a new hearing.
The couple had said they believe their daughter met a violent death as Ms Earl’s incomplete skeletal remains were discovered and her bra had been used to tie her wrists together.
The original verdict has now been quashed and another inquest has been ordered.
Lord Justice Warby said, “This was an application for an order under s 13 of the Coroners Act 1988 for the court to quash the inquisition held in 1989 into the death of Jessie Earl, and to order another inquest to be held into the death.
“There was also an application for an order for an exhumation of the remains of Jessie Earl.
“The court heard leading and junior Counsel for the applicants, Valerie and John Earl, and Counsel for the interested party, the chief constable of Sussex.
“At the end of the hearing today [Tuesday, December 14], the court announced that, for reasons to be given later, it had decided to make an order to quash the inquisition of 1989, and to order a fresh inquest, but not to make an order for exhumation, leaving that issue for decision by the coroner conducting the fresh inquest.”