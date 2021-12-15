New inquest ordered more than 30 years after Eastbourne student’s death

Jessie Earl went missing in Eastbourne in 1980 when she was 22. Her remains were found in dense scrubland at Beachy Head nine years later.

The original inquest into the student’s death recorded an open verdict.

The couple had said they believe their daughter met a violent death as Ms Earl’s incomplete skeletal remains were discovered and her bra had been used to tie her wrists together.

The original verdict has now been quashed and another inquest has been ordered.

Lord Justice Warby said, “This was an application for an order under s 13 of the Coroners Act 1988 for the court to quash the inquisition held in 1989 into the death of Jessie Earl, and to order another inquest to be held into the death.

“There was also an application for an order for an exhumation of the remains of Jessie Earl.

“The court heard leading and junior Counsel for the applicants, Valerie and John Earl, and Counsel for the interested party, the chief constable of Sussex.