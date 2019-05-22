Mother criticises police over Eastbourne attack

A mother has criticised the police for ‘failing to uphold the law’ after she and her daughter were attacked on the Kingsmere Estate, writes Henry Sandercock.

Caroline Hook and her teenage daughter Holly, who is currently sitting her GCSEs, say they were repeatedly kicked and punched by three teenagers on Tuesday May 7.

The assault left Mrs Hook requiring an operation to put six stitches in the inside of her mouth. Her daughter had clumps of her hair pulled out and her glasses were broken.

While Sussex Police attended the incident, no arrests were made.

Mrs Hook also says it then took officers 10 days to take a statement from herself and her daughter. She says she is angry about the police reaction to the attack.

She said, “I have spoken to five different police officers and the first thing they all say to me is what a difficult time the police are having.

“I appreciate it is tough for them. But these teenagers should have been arrested on the night of the attack.

“I would like these girls to understand there are consequences to their disgusting violent behaviour.”

Mrs Hook says she has filed a formal complaint with Sussex Police, which says it is taking the case seriously.

Police Inspector Rachel Barrow said in a statement, “I can confirm police are investigating a number of incidents in relation to this case.

“The investigations are still active and officers are conducting enquiries with those involved.

“In addition to this, I have spoken with Mrs Hook and attempted to reassure her that this case is being taken seriously, as all cases of assaults against the person are recorded and investigated.

“Any complaint against officers or the service provided by Sussex Police will also be considered. In the meantime, officers are doing their best.”

Mrs Hook, who works for a charity, says both herself and her daughter are still recovering from the incident.

“The morning after the assault, I had to have an operation to seal a gash inside my mouth which required six dissolving stitches. I feel like I have got a golf ball in my mouth and have been told I will always have a lump there.

“Holly has been amazing despite this awful situation. She is bravely sitting her GCSEs. Specsavers have also been incredible and managed to make a new pair of glasses for Holly in time for her exams.”