More than 15 people arrested in Eastbourne over the weekend
More than 15 arrests were made this weekend across Eastbourne for offences including criminal damage, assault and ABH.
Monday, 18th October 2021, 10:54 am
A Sussex Police spokesperson said arrests were also made for drug driving, drug possession and breach of the peace.
The spokesperson said, “Public reporting is key to making a number of these arrests.
“As well as your information and reports playing a huge part in how we plan our local policing, all reports will also help us to bring the offender to justice and make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else.”
Officers are encouraging residents to continue reporting incidents to them via the Sussex Police website, 101 or 999 in an emergency.