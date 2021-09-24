Man robbed by group in Eastbourne
A man has been robbed by a group of two men and a woman in Eastbourne.
Police said they were called to Marsden Road at around 6.15pm on Friday, September 17 to reports of an injured man in the street.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers attended and were told a man had been robbed by a group of two men and one woman.
“It’s believed the incident started in nearby Etchingham Road.
“A 25-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a bladed article in a public place.
“A 20-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a Class B drug and obstructing/resisting an officer in the execution of their duty.”
Both have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue, according to police.
Anyone who saw what happened or who may have any other information is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1102 of 17/09.