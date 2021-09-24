Man robbed by group in Eastbourne

Police said they were called to Marsden Road at around 6.15pm on Friday, September 17 to reports of an injured man in the street.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers attended and were told a man had been robbed by a group of two men and one woman.

“It’s believed the incident started in nearby Etchingham Road.

“A 25-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a Class B drug and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

“A 20-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of a Class B drug and obstructing/resisting an officer in the execution of their duty.”

Both have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue, according to police.