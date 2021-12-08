Man charged with multiple burglaries in Eastbourne and Brighton

Jody Keating, of no fixed address, appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (December 7) after being arrested two days previously, police confirmed.

On the evening of January 27, police said officers received reports of a Superdrug store in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, having been broken into and aftershaves/perfumes being stolen.

According to police, four days later on January 31, owners of The Tattoo Lounge and The Works in Station Street, Eastbourne, reported their stores having been broken into overnight – electrical goods including a tattoo gun were taken.

Sussex Police

On November 1, a burglary was reported at Xoxo Café in Prince Albert Street in Brighton and police were notified of a further burglary at a Co-op store in Albert Parade, Eastbourne, on November 21.

Keating was charged with five counts of burglary – non-dwelling – and a further count of fraud by false representation relating to an incident on February 4.