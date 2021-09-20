Man charged after indecent exposure and sexual assault of teen girl in Eastbourne

Officers said they were called at 3.30pm on Tuesday, September 14 to the steps leading to Gildredge Park where a teenage girl under 16 had been assaulted by a man who had made off into the park.

Police said they went into the park where they arrested a man on suspicion of the assault, and of indecent exposure there.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said Luke McHale, 32, unemployed, of Woodhall Lane, South Reddish, Stockport, was charged with attempted sexual assault of someone under 16, sexually assaulting another girl under 16 nearby, indecent exposure, two thefts of alcohol from nearby Waitrose, assaulting a member of Waitrose staff, and assaulting a police officer while in custody.

Gildredge Park in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190530-094408008

The spokesperson added that he had been remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on October 14.