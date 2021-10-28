Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure at Eastbourne cinema
A man has been arrested on suspicion of indecently exposing himself in front of a child in an Eastbourne cinema’s toilets.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 12:05 pm
Police said the incident happened at around 5pm on Thursday, September 30 in the Cineworld toilets in The Beacon.
A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, according to officers.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “It’s believed the area was quite busy around the time of the offence, and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
“Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 987 of 30/09.”