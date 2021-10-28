Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure at Eastbourne cinema

Police said the incident happened at around 5pm on Thursday, September 30 in the Cineworld toilets in The Beacon.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “It’s believed the area was quite busy around the time of the offence, and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.

Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001