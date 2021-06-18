Man arrested in Eastbourne after running from police
A man who made off from police in Eastbourne has been arrested, said officers.
Friday, 18th June 2021, 11:43 am
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers doing speed checks stopped a vehicle in King Edwards Parade, Eastbourne, on Thursday, June 17.
“The vehicle initially stopped but then made off from police.
“It was stopped again in Meads Street around 5.25pm.
“A man was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously; failing to stop a vehicle when directed by police; speeding; driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit; possession of a Class B drug; and producing a Class B drug.”
The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue, according to police.