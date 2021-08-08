Man, 47, arrested after police chase on A27

Police said on Tuesday August 3, officers received a report of a BMW having been stolen from an address in Ditchling Road, Brighton.

A spokesman added: “A marker was placed on the vehicle, which was spotted by officers on patrol on the A27 near Alciston on Saturday morning (August 7).

“The driver failed to stop, and tactical contact was made to bring the pursuit to a safe conclusion.”

The scene of the incident. Photo: Dan Jessup

The sole occupant of the car – a 47-year-old man from Brighton – was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving, driving without a licence, driving without a licence, possession of a knife in public and burglary with intent to steal, he added.

The spokesman said: “He has been released on conditional bail until 22 August, pending further enquiries.”

