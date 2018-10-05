Magistrates Court results

These are the results for Eastbourne Magistrates Court, sitting at Hastings, for September 12 - September 14.

September 12:

Sophie Hornblow, 32, of Coombe Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police under the Road Traffic Act 1988. The offence took place at Greys Road, Eastbourne, on August 24. The court made a community order with a requirement of 60 days of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 17 months.

Daryl Munday, 27, of Midhurst Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Midhurst Road on August 28. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation order and imposed a three month electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 7am.

Andrew Martins, 31, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, on August 8. He also pleaded guilty to damaging a headboard, Teddy and sofa on the same date. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence persisted over a long period of time and put the victim in serious fear. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work. No restraining order was made as the victim did not want one.

Peter Collings, 51, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at Grand Parade, Eastbourne, on August 28. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for offences of assault by beating, shoplifting, harassment and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place. He was fined a total of £90 and detained in the courthouse for a period.

Steven Curtis, 36, of St Annes Road, Eastbourne, indicated a plea of guilty to assaulting a woman and causing her actual bodily harm. The offence took place at Eastbourne between August 25 and August 28. He also pleaded guilty to damaging doors and a kitchen cupboard at a property in Eastbourne during the same time period. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on October 10 and released on conditional bail.

Gareth Smith, 22, of Halley Park, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving on the A22 Polegate on August 24, while over the drink drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 50 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 14 months.

September 13:

Simon Ladu, 35, from Southcoast Road, Peacehaven, pleaded guilty to stealing a Phillips 9000 Series razor, worth £300 from Boots at Eastbourne on February 14. He also admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence imposed by Medway Magistrates for two offences of theft. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to the seriousness of the offence and previous antecedents. He was ordered to pay £300 compensation and £200 prosecution costs. He was fined £200 for the suspended sentence breach.

September 14:

Robbie Gregg, 20, of Iden Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and obstructing a police officer in their duty. The offences took place at Eastbourne on June 9. He was sentenced to a total of 13 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of previous offences and attitudes to court orders.

Lyndon Roberts, 56, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Eastbourne Railway Station on November 11 last year. He also indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a bladed article (a pair of scissors) at Eastbourne station and to damaging a glass window, belonging to Express Shoe repairs, at Eastbourne Station, on the same date. He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was previous convictions. He was ordered to pay £20 compensation for the broken window.