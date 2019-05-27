Late-night ‘attempted robbery’ in Eastbourne

Police are investigating an alleged attempted robbery in Eastbourne late on Saturday night (May 25).

According to reports, a man was walking in Gore Park Road at around 11.20pm when he was approached by another man.

He turned around and discovered the other man was holding a crowbar, who then demanded the man hand over his valuables before the latter wrestled with him in self-defence, it has been alleged.

According to reports, the suspect then ran off the street towards Upperton Road.

He was wearing a dark hooded coat and dark bandana.

Sussex Police confirmed today (Monday, May 27) that they have launched an investigation into the incident.