‘I want to break free’: wanted Eastbourne man mocks police on Instagram

A wanted Eastbourne man who mocked police on Instagram has been caught after he gave himself away in one of his social media boasts.

James French, 31, was wanted on recall to prison and took to posting short videos taunting police about his evasion of the law.

His chosen soundtrack for the clips was I Want to Break Free by Queen – but police ultimately declared themselves the ‘champions’.

French had been released on licence from Rochester prison on September 9, where he had been serving a 10-month sentence for motoring offences imposed in March this year.

But the licence was revoked on September 24 and unfortunately for French he made a crucial error in one of his boastful selfies.

Officers watching them spotted a large key fob which clearly showed the name of a hotel and a room number where he had been hiding.

Members of the East Sussex prevention enforcement team dropped by, and despite Don’t Stop Me Now protests from French, arrested him and put him back behind bars.

Inspector Mark Rosser said, “It was great work by the team, whose patience paid off when they ended his dream of breaking free. I suppose you could say it was a case of Another One Bites The Dust.”

Police said French, whose failure to keep key appointments with a supervisor as part of the conditions for his early release, was returned to the prison authorities.

