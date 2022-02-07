Hailsham men arrested following Henfield burglary

Two men from Hailsham were arrested on Saturday, February 5, following a burglary in Henfield.

By Jacob Panons
Monday, 7th February 2022, 8:38 am

Sussex Police Rural Crime Team said it teamed up with Wealden Police to arrest the men.

A spokesperson from the rural crime team said, “A van has also been seized.”

Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

Officers said they are urging residents to call police if they are offered a cheap electric motorbike or chainsaw.