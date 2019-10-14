Four men charged over Eastbourne street attack

Four men have been charged with attacking a man in an Eastbourne street.

Police said Rui Perreira, 28, unemployed, of Harlesden Road, London NW10, Max Perreira, 23, a cleaner, of Milton Road, Southampton, Bruno Tavares, 22, unemployed, of Seaside, Eastbourne and Carlos Semedo, 24, unemployed of no fixed address, are due to appear in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court today (October 14) charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a 25-year-old local man.

Police say the victim was attacked by a number of people near the junction of Seaside and St James Road at around 5.30pm on Tuesday (October 8).

He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with head injuries, where his condition is currently described as serious – said officers.

The prosecution follows an investigation by detectives and local officers based at Eastbourne.