Five catalytic converters stolen from cars in East Sussex

The thefts took place in Eastbourne, Lewes and Wealden, according to police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said, “Thefts of catalytic converters can not only have a serious financial impact on victims, but also an emotional impact as it can affect their day-to-day activity and livelihoods.

“Catalytic converters are stolen for the precious metals they contain, and can take offenders less than a few minutes to remove; these metals have surged in value recently, leading to more offences committed by organised crime networks.

“Protect your car by asking your dealer if they can give you any advice on locks or guards that are approved by the vehicle manufacturer and tested to Sold Secure Gold.

“Mark your catalytic converter with a forensic marker and register your converter.”

The spokesperson said catalytic converters can be forensically marked using special liquids with a unique code that is detectable under a UV light – which makes it harder for thieves to dispose of the stolen car part.

This can also lead to the detection of the crime and reunite people with their property, according to police.

It is also recommended that residents park their car somewhere well-lit and overlooked, among as many cars as possible, alternatively in a garage overnight or in a secure compound.

The spokesperson said, “Try to park so the converter can’t be easily reached – close to a wall or fence.

“Try not to park at the end of the row if there are free spaces, and be aware that vehicles that sit high above the road are particularly vulnerable.”

If you see anyone acting suspiciously around parked vehicles, report it to the police immediately.