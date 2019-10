Emergency services are on scene at a collision just outside the Congress Theatre in Eastbourne this afternoon (Monday).

A road user collided with a bollard outside of the theatre on Compton Street and it is understood paramedics are treating one person while police divert traffic around the incident.

The car is in the process of being towed away from the scene.

The collision is said to have happened just after 4pm.