Electric bike stolen in Eastbourne
Police are appealing for information after the theft of an electric bike in Eastbourne.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 2:27 pm
A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police would like to speak to two people seen on CCTV in relation to the theft of an electric bicycle in Eastbourne.”
The silver Vando electric bike, which is worth around £3,000, was taken from outside Seaside Medical Centre in Sheen Road around midday on April 29, according to police.
Police said officers investigating the matter believe the two people pictured could help with their enquiries.
If you recognise the two people pictured, or have any other information about the theft, please contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 778 of 29/04.