Electric bike stolen in Eastbourne

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police would like to speak to two people seen on CCTV in relation to the theft of an electric bicycle in Eastbourne.”

The silver Vando electric bike, which is worth around £3,000, was taken from outside Seaside Medical Centre in Sheen Road around midday on April 29, according to police.

Police said officers investigating the matter believe the two people pictured could help with their enquiries.

The two people police are hoping to identify. Picture from Sussex Police. SUS-210507-132853001