Eastbourne takeaway criticised for ‘obscene’ no-parking sign

An Eastbourne takeaway has been criticised for having an ‘obscene’ poster in its window telling people not to park outside.

Ian Papps said he was concerned to see Grilled Peri Peri had left a message saying ‘no f****n parking in front of the shop’.

Grilled Peri Peri in Seaside Road has been criticised for using 'unacceptable obscene profanities'

The landlord, who took the photos of the establishment in Seaside on Thursday (November 7), said, “These were taken today of a shop front with a sign in their window with unacceptable obscene profanities stuck on there for everyone walking past to read!”

Mr Papps, a former resident of the town who rents out a property nearby, said it was a symptom of a growing rise in “antisocial activities” and a sign Eastbourne has given up on its “core values”.

He said, alongside flytipping in the area, this is no good for the town’s image and tourism, and indicated a “complete breakdown of normal civilised society”.

Grilled Peri Peri has been contacted by this newspaper for comment.