Eastbourne residents warned about thefts in local beauty spots

Sussex Police took to social media on Sunday, August 9 to educate residents and visitors about how to avoid being a victim to the crime.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Beauty spots often attract thieves due to visitors leaving valuables in their vehicles unattended, with opportunists taking every chance they get.”

People are advised to not leave anything in their cars, including their boot.

Sussex Police

The spokesperson said, “Before you leave home, think about what you need and leave any unnecessary items of value at home.

“Try to park in sign-posted parking areas.

“Be cautious about parking your car in isolation. Thieves can be put off when other people are around.

“Make sure you do not leave documents which have your personal details on in your vehicle.”

People are also encouraged to avoid leaving their sat-nav in the vehicle, to remove the cradle and wipe the sucker marks from the windscreen.

The spokesperson added, “Remember to shut all windows and sunroofs and lock all doors. Activate the alarm and immobiliser. Make use of any security products you might have such as steering locks.