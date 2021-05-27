Eastbourne residents are targeted in text scam

As part of the scam recipients of the message are told there is a parcel waiting to be collected but a fee must be paid.

Police said there is then a link to a website that looks genuine.

An Eastbourne Police spokesperson said, “We have seen an alarming rise in this type of fraud leading to further fraud attempts a few days later.

Sussex Police car. (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-170506-173459001

“If you get this text message, do not click on the link, and do not reply. Simply block the number.

“If you think you are due a parcel from the post office then go to their website directly, rather than clicking on any link.

“By taking some simple steps you can protect yourself from this fraud, and hopefully future frauds.

“If you are ever in doubt about being contacted by anyone wanting bank or personal details, refuse and contact your bank directly yourself.“

At the beginning of the year many Eastbourne residents also received scam messages about booking their Covid-19 vaccine.