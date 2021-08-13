Eastbourne Police seize seven vehicles

Eastbourne Police has seized seven vehicles and arrested three people as they crack down on driving offences.

Officers said via Operation Downsway they continue to target drivers using their vehicles in an anti-social manner, and have been taking action on reports of ASB driving including excessive engine revving, tyre screeching, wheel spinning, and speeding.

As a result of directed patrols in the last two weeks, officers have issued eight anti-social driving warnings, seized seven vehicles, issued nine manner of driving tickets, reported over 30 drivers for speeding and arrested three people.

One of the collisions in Eastbourne on August 5. Picture from Sussex Police. SUS-211208-133417001

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “We are pleased to report we have already seen a reduction in calls by almost 30 per cent in the last six months as a result of these regular activities across the Eastbourne district.”

District commander chief inspector Diane Lewis said, “The reduction of calls is testament to the work my officers are doing every day, however there is much more to be done to keep our roads safe, including not only enforcing, but also educating drivers around the dangers of ASB driving and the fatal five driving offences.”

According to police, the fatal five are excessive speed, drink and drug driving, distracted driving, not wearing a seatbelt and careless driving.

The spokesperson said, “Anti-social driving can have lasting and devastating effects on local residents and communities.

“In 2019 there were a total of 5,250 injury collisions reported to police in Sussex. Of these, 42 were fatal and a further 1107 resulted in serious injuries.

“These numbers are too high and have far reaching consequences for family and friends.

“It is important to consider all other road users and to share the road with all forms of transport – pedestrian, pedal cycle, powered two wheelers, horses, cars, vans, lorries, etc. The road is a shared space and many of the users are more vulnerable than motorists.”

Police said their teams continue to target individuals who drive inappropriately and encourage people to report issues as they occur.

The spokesperson added, “Each year as the weather improves we see a surge in the number of vehicles driving anti-socially around Eastbourne and Beachy Head, and I am making an appeal to these drivers to stop this kind of anti-social behaviour; think about the people you are affecting and the potential repercussions your actions can have, please act responsibly or you may risk having your car taken away, or worse.”

Police said they also responded to ‘several’ collisions in Eastbourne last week (Thursday, August 5).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “This picture shows the damage collisions can cause; fortunately this driver suffered no injuries but was arrested, lost their vehicle, and will now appear in court – it could have been much, much worse.

“Eastbourne Police continue to conduct road safety patrols and checks all year round under Operation Downsway; enforcing and educating drivers around the fatal five driving offences; to help reduce the number of fatalities in the district.”

Members of the public are asked to continue reporting offences to police online, by calling 101 in a non-emergency, or via 999 in an emergency.

The spokesperson said, “All your reports help to direct these activities in areas that have seen an increase in driving/road offences.

“Communities in Sussex can also text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug-driving, or visit the Operation Crackdown website.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.