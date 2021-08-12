Eastbourne police clamp down on anti-social driving

Officers have been taking action on reports from the public of anti-social driving including excessive engine revving, tyre screeching, wheel spinning and speeding.

Police said as a result of directed police patrols in the last two weeks, officers have issued eight anti-social driving warnings, seized seven vehicles, issued nine tickets for manner of driving, reported more than 30 drivers for speeding and arrested three people.

Sussex Police said there has been a reduction in calls by almost 30 per cent in the last six months across Eastbourne district.

Police tackling anti-social driving in Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211208-181243001

District Commander Chief Inspector Diane Lewis said: “The reduction of calls is testament to the work my officers are doing every day, however there is much more to be done to keep our roads safe, including not only enforcing but also educating drivers around the dangers of anti-social driving and the Fatal 5 driving offences.

“Anti-social driving can have lasting and devastating effects on local residents and communities. In 2019 there were a total of 5,250 injury collisions reported to police in Sussex. Of these, 42 were fatal and a further 1,107 resulted in serious injuries. These numbers are too high and have far reaching consequences for family and friends.

“It is important to consider all other road users and to share the road with all forms of transport – pedestrian, pedal cycle, powered two wheelers, horses, cars, vans, lorries, etc. The road is a shared space and many of the users are more vulnerable than motorists.

“Teams continue to target individuals who drive inappropriately and encourage people to report issues as they occur, take note of vehicle registrations and if any CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage exists that we can use this as evidence in certain cases.

“Each year as the weather improves we see a surge in the number of vehicles driving anti-socially around Eastbourne and Beachy Head, and I am making an appeal to these drivers to stop this kind of anti-social behaviour; think about the people you are affecting and the potential repercussions your actions can have, please act responsibly or you may risk having your car taken away, or worse.”

The Fatal 5 offences are excessive speed, drink and drug driving, distracted driving including mobile phone use, not wearing a seatbelt, and careless driving.

They are so called because they are the five most common causes of fatal collisions every year.