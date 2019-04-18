Eastbourne Pier death – two men to face charges

Two men have been charged with offences in connection with the death of Stephen Penrice who fell from Eastbourne Pier in August 2014.

Stephen, 44, from Sandylonning, Netherton, Cumbria, was working on the pier after it had been badly damaged by a fire three weeks beforehand.

Stephen Penrice, who died following a fall while working to help repair fire-damaged Eastbourne Pier

Michael Hawkins, 36, a company director of The Promenade, Maryport, Cumbria, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and two counts of failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Paul Dixon, 52, a construction worker of Newton Drive, Blackpool, Lancashire, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter and failure to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

They will appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on May 16.

Mr Penrice’s employer, MPM North West Ltd, of Victoria Place, Carlisle, Cumbria, has also been charged with two counts of failing to discharge a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 in respect of the safety of workers on the pier.