Eastbourne man charged with the murder of Sabina Nessa

An Eastbourne man has been charged with the murder of 28-year-old Sabina Nessa in London on September 17.

Koci Selamaj, 36, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne was charged this evening (Monday, September 27), according to the Metropolitan Police.

He will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (September 28).

Selamaj was arrested in Eastbourne in the early hours of Sunday (September 26) before being taken into police custody, said a police spokesman.

A file was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service today and a charge was authorised, said police.