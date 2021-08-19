Eastbourne burglary round-up: Four people arrested following seafront break-in

A police spokesperson said the break-in happened late on Monday, August 16, before officers were called at around midnight.

Police said they are investigating the incident. (Reference 1650 of 16/08)

A building site in Brassey Avenue was also broken into overnight on Friday, August 13.

Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

Unknown individuals forced entry and caused significant damage inside the site, according to police. (Reference 294 of 14/08)

Another business address in Wish Road was broken into around 4am on Tuesday, August 17.

According to police, the owners were alerted by security at the premises where unknown individuals smashed entry to the property.

Police said it is unknown if anything was stolen but damage inside the address has been caused. (Reference 159 of 17/08)

Tools were also stolen from a property in Ratton Road overnight on August 16. (Reference 267 17/08)

Members of the public are asked to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “There are a number of steps residents can take to protect their property, including alarm systems and CCTV cameras.