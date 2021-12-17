Eastbourne burglary round-up

Police said a vehicle was stolen, and later found, from a property off Honeysuckle Close overnight on December 11–12.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Homeowners have reported finding part of their keys missing, and their vehicle removed from the property.

“The vehicle was later found by owners and police are in contact with the victim.”

A community building off Darley Road was also broken into between December 12–15, according to police.

Officers said unknown individual(s) used tools to force entry via doors and windows of the building.

The spokesperson said, “Cash drawers were targeted and an untidy search of the building and its contents was conducted.”