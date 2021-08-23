Driver threatens woman with metal aerial in Seaford road rage incident

A spokesperson from Sussex Police said, “Police are appealing for witnesses to a road rage incident in Seaford in which a male driver threatened another motorist and a member of the public.

“The victim, a woman aged 52, had driven on to Alfriston Road at around 3.45pm on Friday, August 6, causing another car to stop. The male suspect got out of the car with a metal aerial in his hands and threatened the driver.

“When a pedestrian told him to stop, the suspect threatened them as well.

“The suspect was driving a silver Peugeot and is described as a black man aged 35-45 with a stocky build and short hair and was wearing a royal blue t-shirt.”