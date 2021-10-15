Crowborough man sought for recall to prison

Zak Burr, 20, who is white, around 5ft 7ins tall, of slim build with dark brown hair and brown eyes, was released from prison on licence but had his licence revoked for poor behaviour.

Police said enquiries are being made in the Crowborough and Eastbourne areas while he also has links to Kent.

Anyone who sees Burr or knows of his whereabouts is asked not to approach him but to contact Sussex Police via 999 or 101, quoting serial 569 of 25/08.