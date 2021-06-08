Couple fined for flytipping at Eastbourne football club

Eastbourne council says Aaron Bradley and Natalie Oglesby, both of Melbourne Road, are believed to have illegally dumped the rubbish in Eastbourne United Football Club car park on May 7.

Eastbourne council’s Neighbourhood First team investigated the site at The Oval in Channel View Road and identified the pair responsible.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, cabinet member for place services and special projects, said, “We take every case of flytipping seriously and investigate all with a view to issuing a fixed penalty notice as a deterrent, or in some cases, pursuing a prosecution to bring the culprits to justice.

Flytipping found at The Oval, Eastbourne. SUS-210806-125024001

“Discarding rubbish in this way not only creates an eyesore in our beautiful surroundings but is also detrimental to the environment.

“Please always dispose of litter and unwanted goods responsibly, such as taking them to the waste and recycling centre in St Philip’s Avenue.”

Flytipping can be reported quickly using the ‘Report It’ smartphone app or on the Eastbourne Borough Council website.