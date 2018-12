A body has been found believed to be that of missing man Joe Stillibrand, according to police.

Joe, 30, was reported missing from his home in Nottingham on December 4.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A body was seen around 11.50am on Sunday (December 23) at cliffs at Beachy Head which is believed to be Joe.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and the coroner has been informed.”