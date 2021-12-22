Bike stolen from Eastbourne town centre

A teenager’s bike was stolen from Eastbourne town centre on Monday, December 20.

By Jacob Panons
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 4:42 pm

Police said a 15-year-old padlocked his bike on a rack outside H&M in Terminus Road.

At around 1.30pm the teenager returned and found it had been stolen, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The bike is a black Carrera Kraken mountain bike. It had a distinctive suede blue ‘No Limits RS’ seat.

Sussex Police. Picture from Glew-Deval Jeremy SUS-211003-192626001

“If you saw anything or have information about this young boy’s bike, please contact us online quoting: 47210221877”