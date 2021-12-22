Bike stolen from Eastbourne town centre
A teenager’s bike was stolen from Eastbourne town centre on Monday, December 20.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 4:42 pm
Police said a 15-year-old padlocked his bike on a rack outside H&M in Terminus Road.
At around 1.30pm the teenager returned and found it had been stolen, according to officers.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The bike is a black Carrera Kraken mountain bike. It had a distinctive suede blue ‘No Limits RS’ seat.
“If you saw anything or have information about this young boy’s bike, please contact us online quoting: 47210221877”