Bike stolen from Eastbourne town centre

Police said a 15-year-old padlocked his bike on a rack outside H&M in Terminus Road.

At around 1.30pm the teenager returned and found it had been stolen, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The bike is a black Carrera Kraken mountain bike. It had a distinctive suede blue ‘No Limits RS’ seat.

Sussex Police. Picture from Glew-Deval Jeremy SUS-211003-192626001