Ball bearing fired at police car smashing window in Hailsham

A Sussex Police officer has expressed his dismay after a ball bearing was fired at a police car in Hailsham while officers were responding to an incident.

PC Elliott, based in Eastbourne, said on Twitter: “Whilst officers were conducting enquiries for a GBH in the Town Farm area of Hailsham this afternoon (3-3.45pm) someone decided to fire a ball bearing through a window of one of our response cars.

“This car is now out of action during one of the busiest weekends of the year.”

Eastbourne Police is now appealing for witnesses to the incident.

A spokesman said: “If you witnessed this, or have any information, please contact us on 101, and quote CAD 711 of 27/10/2018.

“Alternatively, report it online at sussex.police.uk/contact-us or anonymously via CrimeStoppers 0800 555 111.”

