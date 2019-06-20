Arsonists strike in Eastbourne

Eastbourne firefighters were called to five incidents in the town last night (Thursday) which are now being investigated by police as arson.

The drama unfolded at 8.53pm when crews attended a fire in the open on Wartling Road. Crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Shortly after 9pm firefighters attended a fire in the open on Winchelsea Road and again one hose was used to put the blaze out.

A bin was also set alight at 9.54pm close to a church on Seaside.

Just after 11pm firefighters attended Allfrey Road following reports of another bin fire and after rewturning to the fire station, they were called out again after midnight to a second bin fire in Allfrey Road.