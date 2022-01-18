Arrests made as Eastbourne Police target knife crime and road offences

A Sussex Police spokesperson said traffic offence reports were also issued during the weekend of action.

Officers carried out patrols of the town which resulted in the arrest and charge of three people on suspicion of possession of a bladed article in a public place, according to police.

Police said they also did a number of knife sweeps in local parks, recovering one potential weapon.

The spokesperson said, “In addition, a number of hours were spent conducting vehicle safety checks in various locations across the town, resulting in various road and driving offences being detected including: Thee vehicles for no MOT, one vehicle for no tax, one vehicle for missing front and rear plates and one vehicle for bald tyres, no MOT and illegal tints.