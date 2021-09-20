First Avenue in Hove was closed at about 9.30pm and the NPAS police helicopter was called to help with the search for a possible gunman.

"A man was arrested for possession of a firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and alarm," a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"He is currently in custody. No one has was harmed."

A National Police Air Service helicopter assisted the search for a gunman in Hove

Chief Superintendent Justin Burtenshaw said the incident 'is not terrorist-related'.

He added: "This is a fast moving investigation and I want to reassure the public that there is no threat to the wider community.