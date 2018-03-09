COUNTY NEWS: Preferred pronoun badges to be issued by council

Badges pointing out the wearer’s preferred pronouns will be distributed to staff at a Sussex local authority later this month.

The move is part of the Brighton and Hove City Council’s effort to mark Trans Day of Visibility, with badges available from March 26.

Cllr Emma Daniel

The local authority said wearing the badges will be voluntary.

The following badges will be available: She, her, hers; He, him, his; They their theirs; Please use my name; or Blank, for the wearer to fill in.

Cllr Emma Daniel, chair of the neighbourhoods, inclusion, communities and equality committee, said: “We all define our own gender and we should respect other people’s identities, and rights.

“Now there is more freedom and safety to be ourselves. But there’s still more to do.

Hove Town Hall, the council's headquarters

“Who a person is may not match what you expect and may not be defined easily. If someone’s pronouns differ from what you assume, it’s for you to adapt and it’s okay to ask.

“We’re proud of being a diverse city, and the council is committed to equality and inclusion for all people including our Trans and Non-Binary residents.

“Read the badge, respect people, it’s that easy.”

The campaign was been put together by the council with support from local LGBT+ community groups, including the Clare Project and Trans Alliance, the council’s LGBT Workers Forum, local NHS trusts, the University of Brighton and Sussex Police.