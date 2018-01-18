Council to discuss plan to expand Willingdon Community School

County council bosses will be discussing a plan to expand Willingdon Community School.

The report, which goes before East Sussex County Council on Monday, January 22, suggests increasing the number of places from 1,000 to 1,200 from September 1, 2020.

The plan is recommended for approval.

“Demand for school places at Willingdon Community School is predicted to grow as a result of recent and planned housing developments,” reads the report.

“In excess of 2,000 new dwellings are planned in the area the school serves during the period to 2027/2028.

“In addition, there is an outline planning application for a further 1,100 dwellings at Mornings Mill Farm, Willingdon.

“If permitted, the development will put further pressure on places at Willingdon Community School which is already predicted to be over-subscribed.”

The report adds, “The majority of respondents to the initial consultation support the proposal to expand Willingdon Community School.

“Those who raised concerns about the proposal did so generally for the following reasons: traffic and parking, loss of playing field space and the impact on the existing building, in particular corridors and circulation.

“Those issues would be addressed through the detailed design stage undertaken as part of the planning process.”