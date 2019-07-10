Council taking action over Eastbourne fly tipping

The council is taking action over significant flytipping in an Eastbourne road.

Residents have complained about the huge pile of waste left in Hartfield Lane, between St Anne’s Road and Hartfield Road.

Flytipping on land between St Annes Road and Hartfield Road in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

A spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council said, “We have spoken to the person responsible for the fly-tipping and it was agreed the area would be cleared by him.

“This agreement has been broken and we are now taking legal action. The issue is further complicated because the land is privately owned.

“We will continue to work with our legal team to take the steps necessary to resolve the matter.”

To report fly tipping, visit the Eastbourne council website