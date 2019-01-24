Could you help to name Drusillas’ new owl? You could win a family ticket for your efforts

Drusillas Park in East Sussex has welcomed a new great grey owl to the zoo, but he doesn’t have a name.

The four-year-old male owl travelled from the New Forest Wildlife Park to join female Bonnie, 11, who already resides at the zoo in Alfriston. Zoo keepers are keen to give the newbie a name and are looking to the public for inspiration.

Gemma Romanis, said, “The new male is settling in well to his new surroundings and loving the female attention from Bonnie! He has been brought to the zoo with a view to breeding, so we would love a name which is suitable for a father-to-be, but any other suggestions are welcome.

“Great grey owls usually lay four eggs in a large disused bird’s nest or an old tree. We would love to see the pair fall in love and have a family of their own at the zoo one day.”

Drusillas will be running a competition on Facebook asking people to suggest names for the new arrival.

The winning suggestion will receive a ticket for a family for four to come and see the owl as he settles into his new surroundings.

To put forward your suggestions, visit www.facebook.com/drusillaspark.

The competition is now open and closes at 3pm on Tuesday (January 29).

Great grey owls are found in North America, northern Europe and northern Asia. They are large owls but they are not very heavy as much of their size is their head, tail and fluffy feathers.