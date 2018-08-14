Coroner’s appeal to trace man’s next of kin

The Coroner for Shropshire is appealing for information to trace the next of kin of a man believed to have strong links with Seaford who died in June.

The coroner is investigating the death of Alain Ettiern Simmonds, 48.

Mr Simmonds arrived in Shropshire from the South East area in May this year. He was homeless and provided with hostel accommodation in Shifnal, Shropshire.

Mr Simmonds died on June 2, just four days after his arrival in Shropshire.

Despite an extensive search, no next of kin has been traced for him and the coroner’s office is appealing for information.

​Enquiries on-line have revealed a previous address for him in Seaford between 2003-2010.

Anyone who may be related to Mr Simmonds, or knows anything about him, is invited to contact Shropshire Coroner’s Office on 01743 258 540.