Concerns for future of Eastbourne Claire’s

There are concerns for the future of Eastbourne’s Claire’s as it was announced the company may have to close a number of stores across the country.

The business, which has a store in the Arndale Centre, is the latest in a string of high street chains facing financial difficulties.

According to the Press Association, Claire’s is considering clearing debt with a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), which would mean it would close its worst-performing stores – putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

The Eastbourne branch is one of more than 350 Claire’s stores across the UK.

It sells jewellery and accessories and is well-known for its ear piercing services.