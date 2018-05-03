Concern for missing woman believed to be in Eastbourne

Police say they are “very concerned” for missing woman Hannah Northedge who is believed to be in the Eastbourne area.

Hannah, 43, from Lambeth, London, was believed to have been staying at The Grand Hotel in Eastbourne.

She was due to return home to London on Wednesday (May 2).

Hannah is white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build and with dark brown hair. She was wearing a three-quarter length black coat with velvet cuffs.

Sergeant Lynda Lynch said: “This is extremely out of character for Hannah and we are concerned for her well-being.

“We are appealing to the public in the Eastbourne, East Dean and Friston areas to keep an eye out for Hannah and get in contact with us if you see her.”

If you see Hannah please call 999 immediately. If you have any information on where she may be please report online or call 101 quoting reference 1331 of 02/05.