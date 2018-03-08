Community rallies round to support little girl

An online appeal has been launched to help decorate and carpet a Hailsham home for the family of a two-year-old girl who needs round the clock specialist care.

Lorenna Neale was born premature at 26 weeks weighing just 425 grams and has suffered from medical complications throughout her short life including a tracheostomy and has to sleep with a ventilator.

She has been living with her mother Coleen Moor, father Aaron Neale and brother and sister Luke, 10, and eight-year-old Marissa in a housing association home in Hellingly but the family is moving to a more suitable house in Hailsham’s Meadow Road at the end of the month.

Coleen and Aaron had to give up their full time jobs to care for Lorenna so friends have launched a Gofundme page to help turn their house, which is in need of cleaning, decorating and new carpets, into a safe and secure home.

People have been donating cash and paint materials but the house still needs carpeting throughout.

Friend Chris Berry said, “Having their new home decorated and carpeted would mean the world to this family as their little miracle would have her own downstairs bedroom, which would also be her own little space – as well as having more room for the rest of the family to live in.

“The money would be used to pay for carpet, as well as installation, for paints, and for any services required in applying paint and deep-cleaning the property before moving in so as to minimise risks for Lorenna when they move in two weeks time.

Any support, however big or small, would be most gratefully accepted, as it will all be put towards the improvement and preparation of a safe, comfortable, and welcoming forever home for this wonderful family.”

Coleen said the family was overwhelmed at the kindness and support received so far and offers had been made through Facebook groups.

“We are all so grateful,” said the 29-year-old, who was originally carrying twins but haemorrhaged at 26 weeks and Lorenna was born premature. Her son Mason was stillborn.

After an 18 month spell in hospital, Lorenna now relies on 24/7 care from both of her parents and overnight nurses to keep her comfortable.

For more information or to donate to the appeal visit www.gofundme.com/a-home-for-coleen-and-family