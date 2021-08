Eastbourne man found unconscious in street with serious head injury

Eastbourne MP urges residents to help after 14,000 people are evacuated from Afghanistan

News you can trust since 1865

Car crashes into Tesco store in Stone Cross

Bus and pedestrian involved in collision on A259

Burglary at Eastbourne jewellery shop: gold and diamond rings stolen

Eastbourne council ‘will provide update soon’ on future of seafront attraction

Nine adorable dogs looking for their forever home in Sussex

Man found with serious head injury in Eastbourne: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses

Man in Eastbourne calls police claiming to be in possession of a firearm

Two teens rushed to hospital following fight in Hailsham

Eastbourne man found unconscious in street with serious head injury

Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

Updates to follow as and when we get them.

An RNLI spokesperson confirmed that a search is underway to locate a missing person in the area.