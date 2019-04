Emergency services including the Coastguard helicopter were called to Eastbourne seafront on Monday night (April 29).

Coastguard, police and Eastbourne Lifeboat crews were sent to reports a woman was in the water near Marine Parade at about 10pm.

Coastguard teams on scene on Eastbourne seafront, photo by Dan Jessup

A spokesperson for Eastbourne RNLI said the woman was found on the beach opposite Fusciardi ice cream parlour.

Paramedics attended and administered first aid to the woman, the RNLI said.

Photos by Dan Jessup.